Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.14.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.82. 15,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $241.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $467,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

