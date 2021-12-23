Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Avangrid from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE:AGR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.81. The company had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average of $51.96. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.32. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

