Axe (AXE) Price Up 41.6% Over Last 7 Days

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Axe has a market capitalization of $140,234.37 and approximately $59,652.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 41.6% higher against the dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $231.30 or 0.00454991 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5,490,717,006.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

