B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 58,193 US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in US Foods during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in US Foods by 11.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of USFD opened at $33.90 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.02, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.57.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays cut their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.