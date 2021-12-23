B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $2.74 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in PPG Industries by 78.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $165.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.72. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.97.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

