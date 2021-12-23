B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Raises Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,197,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,236,000 after acquiring an additional 139,502 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 913,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,173,000 after purchasing an additional 34,994 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 794,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in RBC Bearings by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,289,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,316,000 after buying an additional 20,889 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.29.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $202.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.26. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $160.51 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

