B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,656 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Ternium were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Ternium by 171.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 43,070 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,391,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ternium in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in Ternium by 5.1% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

NYSE TX opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.32.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ternium in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank raised Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ternium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.41.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.