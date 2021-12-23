Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 96,513 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL opened at $89.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.75. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

