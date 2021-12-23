Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 19.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,547,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG opened at $362.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $129.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $344.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

