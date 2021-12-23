Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,778 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $169.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a market capitalization of $235.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

