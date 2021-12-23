Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $216.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.95. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $167.46 and a 52-week high of $219.65.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

