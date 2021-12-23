Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.58. 445,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,724,008. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.64. The firm has a market cap of $364.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

