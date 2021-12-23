Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 17,715 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,715 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.30% of BeiGene worth $93,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 4.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the second quarter worth $22,444,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $273.89 on Thursday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $222.21 and a one year high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $343.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.55.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene purchased 2,543,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $417,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,549 shares of company stock worth $1,925,883. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.13.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

