Bank of America Corp DE Buys 117,458 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,379,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,458 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.62% of Textron worth $94,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Textron by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Textron by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXT. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

NYSE:TXT opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $78.13.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. Textron’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.35%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

