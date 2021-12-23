Bank of America Corp DE Buys 79,179 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,101,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,179 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.57% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $108,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,425,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,638,000 after buying an additional 379,000 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 198,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 37,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,356,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,093,000 after buying an additional 312,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 514,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 65,454 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $36.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.26.

