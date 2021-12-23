Bank of America Corp DE Has $103.19 Million Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,925 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 4.88% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $103,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after buying an additional 31,788 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 117,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,251,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,456,000.

NYSEARCA PBW opened at $71.79 on Thursday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $138.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.25 and a 200-day moving average of $83.30.

