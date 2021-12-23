Bank of America Corp DE Has $98.70 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,382 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.33% of Zscaler worth $98,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Zscaler by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Zscaler by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 67,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

ZS opened at $322.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.39 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.85 and its 200-day moving average is $272.27.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. KGI Securities upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zscaler from $285.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.19.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $5,261,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,934 shares of company stock worth $37,895,009 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

