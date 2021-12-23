Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 39,382 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,382 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.33% of Zscaler worth $98,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $322.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.27. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.19.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $5,261,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,934 shares of company stock worth $37,895,009 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

