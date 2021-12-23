Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Hits New 52-Week High at $87.98

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$87.98 and last traded at C$87.82, with a volume of 622966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$86.83.

BNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outpeform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 price objective (down from C$86.00) on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.78.

The firm has a market cap of C$107.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$80.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

