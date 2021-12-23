Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 2,412 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,967,000 after buying an additional 1,295,377 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,266,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 363,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 119,648 shares in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSRM. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

SSR Mining stock opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average is $16.46.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.65 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

