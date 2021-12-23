Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $369,000 Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IGV opened at $397.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $422.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.20. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

