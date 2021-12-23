Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Globus Medical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 490,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average of $76.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

