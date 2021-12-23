Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s stock price rose 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.96 and last traded at $13.94. Approximately 10,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,936,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.
BZUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 455.67, a PEG ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.49.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Baozun by 3,062.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 244,576 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baozun by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 318,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after buying an additional 197,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Baozun by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Baozun by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,025,000 after buying an additional 469,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,179,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,816,000 after purchasing an additional 277,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
