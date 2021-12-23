Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s stock price rose 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.96 and last traded at $13.94. Approximately 10,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,936,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

BZUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Get Baozun alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 455.67, a PEG ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.56). Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $294.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Baozun by 3,062.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 244,576 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baozun by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 318,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after buying an additional 197,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Baozun by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Baozun by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,025,000 after buying an additional 469,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,179,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,816,000 after purchasing an additional 277,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.