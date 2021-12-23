Barclays Analysts Give Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) a $54.00 Price Target

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) received a $54.00 price target from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PFE. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

PFE stock opened at $59.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $334.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,728,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,576,000 after acquiring an additional 457,513 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $2,521,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 105.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 731,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,478,000 after acquiring an additional 375,173 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 206,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $6,018,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

