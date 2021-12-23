Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 972 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,297 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 45,840 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,541,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,982,000 after acquiring an additional 130,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 71,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $260.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.