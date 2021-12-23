Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 119,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,347,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 78,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,199,000 after buying an additional 30,186 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

