Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $1.63 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,446,000 after buying an additional 2,975,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,455,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Raymond James upped their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

CVS Health stock opened at $100.85 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $102.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

