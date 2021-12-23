Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 1,036.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 0.8% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $62.82 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $63.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.28.

