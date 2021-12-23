Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 3,248 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after acquiring an additional 824,242 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,817,000 after purchasing an additional 777,061 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,429,000 after purchasing an additional 626,600 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,568,000 after purchasing an additional 573,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,226,000.

USMV opened at $79.37 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average of $76.17.

