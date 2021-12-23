Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 223 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $247.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.29.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

