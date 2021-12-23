Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,229,730,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,912,000 after buying an additional 35,854 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in S&P Global by 8.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,856,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,005,000 after purchasing an additional 294,544 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global stock opened at $473.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

