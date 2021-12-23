Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 29,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.26. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

