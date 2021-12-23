Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 140 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 80.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE stock opened at $234.84 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $237.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 0.62.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

