Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 707 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 54,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 554,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 32.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 159,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 39,056 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 40,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $362.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average is $42.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

