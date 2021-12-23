Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,718 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,953,000 after buying an additional 3,031,708 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,547,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,202 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,806,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,822,000 after buying an additional 1,697,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,335,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,105,000 after acquiring an additional 236,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,394,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,126,000 after purchasing an additional 643,743 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.53. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

