Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 383,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Southern by 71.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 3.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,147,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,130,000 after purchasing an additional 40,061 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Southern by 113.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 220,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 117,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in Southern by 15.2% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 4,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.52 and a 200 day moving average of $63.72.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.