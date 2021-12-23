Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.5% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.59.

TSCO opened at $227.33 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $138.14 and a twelve month high of $238.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.86. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

