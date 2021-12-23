Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.52

Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.52 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.14). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 10.88 ($0.14), with a volume of 60,509 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.37. The company has a market capitalization of £33.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

About Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

