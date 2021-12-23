Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.88 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will post $16.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.52 billion to $17.48 billion. Best Buy reported sales of $16.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year sales of $52.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.91 billion to $52.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $51.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.33 billion to $52.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

BBY opened at $97.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.68 and a 200 day moving average of $113.65. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $94.54 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $465,937,000 after buying an additional 257,611 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Best Buy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $397,080,000 after purchasing an additional 287,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Best Buy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $331,926,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $358,360,000 after purchasing an additional 251,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Best Buy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,517,422 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $289,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

