Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Bought by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 222.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 28.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $68.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.06 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.31.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

