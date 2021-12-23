B&I Capital AG Cuts Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

B&I Capital AG lowered its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INVH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $44.19 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

