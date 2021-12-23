B&I Capital AG Has $11.61 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

B&I Capital AG boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors makes up about 3.1% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. B&I Capital AG owned about 0.16% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $11,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.98. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.05%.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.