B&I Capital AG Has $12.83 Million Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

B&I Capital AG lowered its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 621,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Easterly Government Properties comprises approximately 3.4% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $12,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DEA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

DEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

NYSE:DEA opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50 and a beta of 0.42. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 353.35%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.