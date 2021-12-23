B&I Capital AG Sells 30,400 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

B&I Capital AG trimmed its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the quarter. Getty Realty makes up 2.1% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 8.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 22.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 8.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 11.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,836,000 after purchasing an additional 83,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.94 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.61.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 89.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GTY shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Getty Realty Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.