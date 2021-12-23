Binamon Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.03 Million (BMON)

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Binamon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges. Binamon has a market cap of $14.13 million and approximately $10.03 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Binamon has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binamon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00057728 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.57 or 0.08037674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,771.18 or 0.99981565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00074236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00053826 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007339 BTC.

About Binamon

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Buying and Selling Binamon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binamon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binamon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.