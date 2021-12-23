Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $502.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price cut by Truist Securities to $502.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BIIB. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $453.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $359.49.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB opened at $234.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $221.72 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.96.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 22.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Biogen by 2.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Biogen by 74.2% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.