Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $502.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price cut by Truist Securities to $502.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BIIB. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $453.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $359.49.
Shares of BIIB opened at $234.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $221.72 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.96.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 22.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Biogen by 2.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Biogen by 74.2% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.