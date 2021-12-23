Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) CAO George C. Clark Sells 1,915 Shares of Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $237,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BHVN stock opened at $135.06 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $151.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.71.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BHVN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,641,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,634,000 after buying an additional 62,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after buying an additional 908,024 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,939,000 after purchasing an additional 295,977 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,552,000 after purchasing an additional 919,951 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,268,000 after purchasing an additional 48,374 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

