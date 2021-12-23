Bistroo Market Capitalization Tops $4.00 Million (BIST)

Bistroo (CURRENCY:BIST) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, Bistroo has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bistroo coin can now be bought for $0.0918 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. Bistroo has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $12,541.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00057239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,092.95 or 0.08020035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,083.06 or 1.00096019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00072987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00052925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Bistroo Coin Profile

Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO

Bistroo Coin Trading

