Bitcoin 2 Market Capitalization Tops $14.01 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $14.01 million and $168.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001524 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

