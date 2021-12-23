Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Black Diamond Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.73. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

